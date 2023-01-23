South Africa

Inmates achieve 87.5% matric pass rate for 2022

23 January 2023 - 12:48
More than 200 inmate learners wrote the National Senior Certificate examination in 2022. File photo.
More than 200 inmate learners wrote the National Senior Certificate examination in 2022. File photo.
Image: Sharon Seretlo

Inmates who wrote the matric exams last year achieved a 87.5% pass rate, an improvement of 10.5 percentage points from the previous year’s pass rate.

This was announced by justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola on Monday.

“Our full-time schools achieved an impressive 95.9% matric pass rate, whereas part-time schools registered 63.3%,” said Lamola.

“When the two categories are combined, we stand at 87.5%, which is still above the 77% we achieved in the 2021 academic year.”

In 2021, 192 inmate learners wrote the National Senior Certificate examination, compared with 203 in 2022. Of those who passed in the recent exams:

  • 122 [52.8%] received bachelor’s passes;
  • 56 [24.2%] received diploma passes; and
  • 10.4% achieved higher certificates. 

“This means that 77% of our learners qualified for access to tertiary education at a university or a college,” Lamola said. 

Pupils from poorer schools fared better in 2022 matric exams

The percentage of pupils from the poorest schools achieving a bachelor’s increased from 61% in 2021 to 64.4% while bachelor passes produced by pupils ...
News
3 days ago

“The trends indicate that the focus is on the quality of passes received by learners.”

Eleven correctional services schools received a 100% pass rate, an improvement from last year’s eight.

Lamola said four of their learners received six distinctions.

Njabulo Moyo from the Umlalati Learning Centre in Umjindi, Mpumalanga, was the best performing learner with an average of 87.9%.

“I want to take this opportunity and congratulate all learners who excelled in their results. You worked hard and you will serve as a great motivator for the 2023 class, who we are hopeful will surpass your achievements,” Lamola said.

“Your journey for education continues. We hope you will further your studies. Those who could not make it, try harder this year and you will eventually succeed.”

IN PICS | How prisoners tried to cut their way out of Kgosi Mampuru prison

The department of correctional services on Wednesday handed over letters of appreciation to prison wardens who foiled the escape of two prisoners ...
News
4 days ago

The minister said the department continues to save taxpayers millions of rand through implementing its self-sufficiency strategic framework.

“This financial year, through utilisation of offender labour at our workshops, farms, art galleries  and bakeries, we are going to save R163m. Last year we saved R115m.

“Inmates are now producing their own food, allowing us to take off many items on our procurement list, hence these saving. Our aim is to rely less on the fiscus and there is no turning back. We want correctional centres to scale up production — there should be no centre which does not produce anything.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

New moms celebrate passing matric

Banned from their schools for being pregnant, young women delighted with results.
News
1 day ago

More matrics opt for ‘easy’ maths literacy

The number of pupils who wrote the so-called “easy” subject of maths literacy jumped by 108,642  between 2020 and 2022 compared to pure maths, which ...
News
1 day ago

Most matriculants who were pushed from grade 11 to 12 failed matric

While the matric class of 2022 recorded an impressive 80.1% pass rate, most pupils who failed grade 11 but were “progressed” to grade 12 did not ...
News
3 days ago

Matrics shrugged off load-shedding, Covid-19 to record impressive passes

Free State still produces top marks for matrics, but all provinces have surpassed the 70% pass rate
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Owner of Sheba the tiger opens up about escape South Africa
  2. No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach South Africa
  3. Trio quaff bottle of cognac and rack up bill of nearly R10k before bolting from ... South Africa
  4. Cape Town woman attacked by pit bull in a serious condition South Africa
  5. 'My daughter gives her all,' says proud KZN mom of matric top scorer South Africa

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials