Lawyer cautioned after referring to witness as being 'like a dog on a leash'

24 January 2023 - 12:33
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
Accused in the Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and money laundering case before the start of the trial at the Free State High Court. From left to right are Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Seipati Dhlamini, Iqbal Sharma and Ronica Ragavan.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

A lawyer representing Seipati Dhlamini, accused No 3 in the Nulane Investments R24.9m fraud and money laundering trial, was cautioned after referring to a witness as “a dog on a leash”.

Prosecutor Peter Serunye objected strongly after defence counsel Willem Edeling said witness Simphiwe Mahlangu was “like a dog on a leash”.

Acting judge Nompumelelo Gusha intervened and asked Edeling to refrain from using such language, even though it might be acceptable in another court.

Edeling was grilling Mahlangu, accusing him of being selective in his evidence and dictating the parameters of his role in investigating whether the Nulane contact had followed correct supply chain processes.

Mahlangu told the court the contact should have been put out to tender as it didn't meet the requirements for deviation from normal procurement processes.

The trial continues.

