Union condemns Limpopo health MEC for chastising staff publicly

Public Servants Association says if Dr Phophi Ramathuba is serious about service delivery, she should start by addressing 'chronic' staff shortages

24 January 2023 - 12:55
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has come under fire again. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The Public Servants Association (PSA) in Limpopo has condemned Dr Phophi Ramathuba, the MEC for health, for her approach to dealing with service delivery at health facilities.

In several videos that have gone viral, Ramathuba was captured scolding some nurses and clinic management for their poor management of a clinic.

PSA chairperson John Teffo said while the union supports the provision of quality health service to the public, it should not be done at the expense of the dignity of workers.

“The MEC seems to have forgotten the basic leadership principle of 'praising in public and disciplining in private', as she is playing to the gallery to create the impression that she is working and workers are not,” Teffo told TimesLIVE.

“We condemn the Limpopo MEC of health's approach of shouting and disrespecting employees in front of patients, who will tomorrow speak rudely with the same employees.”

Teffo said if Ramathuba was serious about improving health services, she should start by filling vacant posts in the province, especially at management level.

“Almost all hospitals and clinics are experiencing chronic staff shortages. If she is serious about improving health service delivery in Limpopo, let her start by filling vacancies, as most of the managers are in an acting capacity.”

