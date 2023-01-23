South Africa

WATCH | Limpopo health MEC gets tongues wagging for scolding nurses at Rethabile Clinic

23 January 2023 - 07:00
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba scolded a senior manager for going on lunch during a “disaster” at a clinic. File photo.
Limpopo health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba scolded a senior manager for going on lunch during a “disaster” at a clinic. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba set tongues wagging following another controversial video circulating online.

In the video, Ramathuba can be seen scolding senior managers at Rethabile Clinic in Polokwane for sitting idle while patients wait in long queues.

PODCAST | Will forcing politicians to use public services solve service delivery woes?

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

She scolded one senior manager for going on lunch during a “disaster” at the clinic.

“As a supervisor, I expected when there is a disaster you'd be sitting here and working,” Ramathuba told the senior manager.

“When there is a disaster, I can’t go on leave. When there is a disaster with Eskom, the president cancelled [his trip to the] World Economic Forum. You can’t be the first to go on lunch when there is a disaster and leave the junior staff. You should be here and coming up with a way to resolve this matter.”

Speaking on eNCA, Ramathuba said service delivery must be prioritised at all times.

She said she will not apologise for being firm.

“South Africans must forgive me if I might at times lose my cool, like some are saying, but I don't believe that is how I am. I’m firm and there is a difference between being angry, attacking or being unprofessional.

“I was trying to say, ‘how do you expect poor patients who can’t afford health care to come to the clinic, which is their only hope’? The patients we are treating in public facilities have no alternatives. If they had an alternative, they would not think twice about not visiting us.”

While some agreed with the MEC, others labelled her actions “intrusive”.

Here is snapshot of what some had to say:

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

From blasting a patient to reprimanding schoolgirls: 5 times health MEC Ramathuba made headlines this year

Should Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba have received the boot this year?
Politics
1 month ago

Ramathuba may face the chop from register as ‘overwhelmed’ NGO guns for her

In a letter co-signed by other organisations, Lawyers for Human Right says MEC’s ‘disrespectful comments’ were not consistent with the code of ethics
News
4 months ago

WATCH | Gayton McKenzie would switch off foreigner's oxygen 'to save a South African'

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie said he will switch off oxygen supply to a foreign national in order to save a South African life.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Owner of Sheba the tiger opens up about escape South Africa
  2. Cape Town woman attacked by pit bull in a serious condition South Africa
  3. No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach South Africa
  4. Trio quaff bottle of cognac and rack up bill of nearly R10k before bolting from ... South Africa
  5. 'My daughter gives her all,' says proud KZN mom of matric top scorer South Africa

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials