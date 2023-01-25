South Africa

March to KZN premier's office to demand jobs for hundreds of doctors

25 January 2023 - 21:31 By Mfundo Mkhize
Unemployed doctors will march to demand that the many vacancies in hospitals and clinics be filled. There are about 400 fully qualified doctors in KZN who don't have jobs.
Unemployed doctors will march to demand that the many vacancies in hospitals and clinics be filled. There are about 400 fully qualified doctors in KZN who don't have jobs.
Image: 123RF/Samsonovs

Hundreds of doctors across KwaZulu-Natal are expected to march to the premier's office in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday morning to voice their frustrations about the unemployment of hundreds of doctors in the province.

The march is expected to highlight the poor working conditions for those doctors who do have jobs.

South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) provincial chairperson Dr Sibahle Khumalo said the union had noted that more than 400 doctors had been without work after having successfully completed their community service.

She said though the union had engaged the national department of health, the efforts had yielded no positive results.

“We have doctors who come from impoverished backgrounds and who wish to go back to their communities. They saw the need to do so during their stints of training but they are unable to do so because there are no opportunities,” said Khumalo.

She said there were no budget allocations to place them.  

Our biggest challenge here is that we have a mass shortage of doctors. The government can't say there is no obligation to hire doctors when the health facilities are operating with such minimal staff,” said Khumalo.

She said the shortage of doctors meant those employed have to carry the burden of unfilled posts of those doctors who emigrated and those who moved to other provinces. 

Khumalo said in some hospitals, a department would have five doctors working where ideally there should be 10.  

Khumalo said there was also an increase of intake of medical students across different universities.

“We are told of an increase from 150 to 250 in different universities. If you look at it there would be an extra 100 doctors who would have successfully qualified. It's disconnected and there is no contingency to employ those doctors,” said Khumalo.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

'They fail us year in and year out': Why community health workers are ditching unions

In South Africa, trade unions have a reputation for having workers’ backs. But for many community health workers, these organisations are no longer ...
News
1 day ago

How load-shedding is threatening health care

Every time load-shedding is ramped up Steven Williams and his ailing brother Deon, who depends on oxygen to survive, feel a sense of panic.
News
3 days ago

Health care crippled by exodus of medical professionals

The cries of doctors at Zimbabwe’s largest public hospital appear to have fallen on deaf ears and an increasing number of health professionals are ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. China says peak Covid-19 infections exceeded 7-million daily, deaths more than ... World
  2. Parents dream of seeing toddler walk again after virus attacked his spine News
  3. TOM EATON | Let’s hope being a civil servant comes into vogue Opinion & Analysis
  4. 'They fail us year in and year out': Why community health workers are ditching ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  2. No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach South Africa
  3. Trio quaff bottle of cognac and rack up bill of nearly R10k before bolting from ... South Africa
  4. Thuli Madonsela suggests Eskom considers selling solar panels and inverters ... South Africa
  5. More than 30 witnesses lined up for first state capture trial News

Latest Videos

Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg
Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down