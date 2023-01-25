One person who has been vocal about giving ex-convicts a second chance is former prisoner turned Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie.
McKenzie reached out to Sindisiwe Manqele, who murdered Skwatta Kamp star Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi, last year to offer to help rebuild her life.
“I know that stigma will become your new shadow, Sindisiwe Manqele. God forgave you, the family of Flabba graciously forgave you, you served your time. It’s going to be harder to forgive yourself at times. Kenny Kunene and I will help you rebuild your life whenever you are ready,” he said.
He recently revealed houses built by inmates for gender-based violence (GBV) victims during the 16 Days of Activism campaign.
McKenzie recently drafted a proposal in partnership with the correctional services department, the police service, traffic department and fire services to see convicts giving back to victims of GBV.
The aim was for prisoners to use skills they learnt in prison to do work that will benefit communities.
“I want to thank the department of correctional services, my team in Central Karoo and the inmates for fixing this house for a victim of GBV. The house is brand new. No inmate tried to escape. Inmates should earn second chances. My heart is full,” said McKenzie of the initiative.
POLL | Would you hire a former convict with six distinctions?
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The debate around hiring ex-convicts was thrown into the spotlight this week after a number of inmates scored multiple distinctions in their matric exams.
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola recently announced an 87.5% pass rate for those who wrote matric behind bars, and celebrated prisoners who achieved six distinctions.
While some congratulated the inmates, others said it was little use if they were not able to get jobs when they were released.
Lamola hit back, saying there was no law preventing them from being employed.
“While we understand employers can use their discretion when hiring people based on an objective and just criteria, we must also remember there is no law which says we should not employ people on account of a criminal record.”
He said former inmates must be up front about their past when applying for jobs.
“They must state they are people who have previously wronged the community, but they are remorseful and correctional services has reformed them.”
