Former convict Gayton McKenzie vows to help Sindisiwe Manqele rebuild her life after parole release

Former convict turned Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has vowed to help Sindisiwe Manqele rebuild her life after her release on parole this week.

Manqele stabbed Skwatta Kamp star Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi in the chest at his Alexandra, Johannesburg, home in 2015. She pleaded not guilty to murder, saying she had acted in self-defence, but was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment for murder.

Her release has sparked fierce debate, with some saying she should have served her full sentence behind bars.

McKenzie reached out to Manqele on social media, saying he and PA deputy leader and ex-convict Kenny Kunene would help her rebuild her life.

“I know that stigma will become your new shadow, Sindisiwe Manqele. God forgave you, the family of Flabba graciously forgave you, you served your time. It’s going to be harder to forgive yourself at times. Kenny Kunene and I will help you rebuild your life whenever you are ready,” he said.