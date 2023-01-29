South Africa

North West school damaged in suspected torching

29 January 2023 - 13:07
The damage suffered at Mothelesi secondary school in a fire on Saturday
Image: Supplied

Files, furniture and essential equipment were destroyed during the suspected torching of a North West high school on Saturday.

A pupil living near Mothelesi Secondary School at Shaleng Village, near Pampierstad, raised the alarm.

The provincial education department said in a statement on Sunday it was disturbed to learn the principal’s office and a classroom were burnt.

Education MEC Viola Motsumi condemned the incident.

“Such incidents delay the delivery of quality education ... This incident is going to exacerbate the infrastructural backlogs faced by the province. I call on law enforcement agencies to apprehend anyone behind this horrible incident,” she said.

Motsumi said two photocopiers, a printer, fridge, classroom furniture and school files were damaged.

The school was forced to cancel extra lessons on Saturday.

She appealed to the public to work with the department to protect school infrastructure.

“The department relies on communities to ensure that the much-needed resources are taken care of. Anybody with information is requested to contact the local police.”

TimesLIVE

