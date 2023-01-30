South Africa

I couldn't afford my rent, that's why I moved: Ackerman denies skipping trial

30 January 2023 - 14:59
Andre Gerhard Ackerman in the Johannesburg high court on Monday after his arrest at the weekend.
Andre Gerhard Ackerman in the Johannesburg high court on Monday after his arrest at the weekend.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

Alleged child sex ring kingpin Andre Gerhard Ackerman said on Monday he had been ill and had moved out of his home for financial reasons, not to avoid his trial.

Ackerman was arrested in Florida on Sunday after a warrant was issued for him.

He failed to appear in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday, saying through his Legal Aid lawyer he had food poisoning. He was given a day to obtain a doctor's note and the trial was postponed to Monday.

However, when investigating officers visited his home on Friday they found he had sold his belongings and disappeared. On Saturday, prosecutor Valencia Dube brought an urgent application to have his R6,000 bail revoked after his failure to provide the doctor's note.

On Monday, Dube read statements made by police officers, after his arrest, into the court record. These included their belief he intended to abscond and commit suicide.

Alleged child sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman nabbed after skipping court

Alleged child sex ring kingpin Andre Gerhard Ackerman, who failed to appear in court on Thursday, was arrested on Sunday.
News
23 hours ago

When asked by police if he was attempting to evade trial on charges related to the sexual exploitation of young boys, including sexual grooming, rape and human trafficking, Ackerman allegedly responded he was “not going to get a fair trial”.

Ackerman, with visible wounds on his face, clad in a dirty white T-shirt and pair of shorts, remained seated when the statements were read out. He did not wear a face mask or spectacles, as he had done from the beginning of the trial.

Taking the stand after the police statements were read out, he said he had been ill on Thursday.

He had moved to a friend's home in Pretoria because he could not afford the rent where he had been living.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Child sex ring kingpin on trial for more than 700 charges has 'disappeared' - NPA

The Johannesburg high court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Gerhard Ackerman for failure to appear in court on Thursday, citing ill health.
News
2 days ago

Sex-ring accused Gerhard Ackerman 'very sick with food poisoning'

The Johannesburg high court postponed Gerhard Ackerman’s trial on Thursday after his defence told the court his client was sick.
News
4 days ago

Victims of alleged child sex ring from disadvantaged backgrounds, court hears

Most of the victims of Johannesburg's alleged child sex ring were from disadvantaged families facing financial distress, revealed SAPS clinical ...
News
5 days ago

Court hears how 'sex-ring kingpin' allegedly taught children to perform sexual acts on male clients

Gerhard Ackerman, the co-accused in the case against late advocate Paul Kennedy, allegedly taught children how to perform sexual acts on male clients.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. Retail worker and domestic helper bag millions in Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 wins South Africa
  3. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa
  4. Saving Phalatse as Joburg mayor was a ‘price too high to pay’, says DA’s John ... Politics
  5. Faction claims Sanco KZN, which elected Jacob Zuma as new head, is ‘bogus’ News

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...