Alleged child sex ring kingpin Andre Gerhard Ackerman said on Monday he had been ill and had moved out of his home for financial reasons, not to avoid his trial.
Ackerman was arrested in Florida on Sunday after a warrant was issued for him.
He failed to appear in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday, saying through his Legal Aid lawyer he had food poisoning. He was given a day to obtain a doctor's note and the trial was postponed to Monday.
However, when investigating officers visited his home on Friday they found he had sold his belongings and disappeared. On Saturday, prosecutor Valencia Dube brought an urgent application to have his R6,000 bail revoked after his failure to provide the doctor's note.
On Monday, Dube read statements made by police officers, after his arrest, into the court record. These included their belief he intended to abscond and commit suicide.
I couldn't afford my rent, that's why I moved: Ackerman denies skipping trial
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
Alleged child sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman nabbed after skipping court
When asked by police if he was attempting to evade trial on charges related to the sexual exploitation of young boys, including sexual grooming, rape and human trafficking, Ackerman allegedly responded he was “not going to get a fair trial”.
Ackerman, with visible wounds on his face, clad in a dirty white T-shirt and pair of shorts, remained seated when the statements were read out. He did not wear a face mask or spectacles, as he had done from the beginning of the trial.
Taking the stand after the police statements were read out, he said he had been ill on Thursday.
He had moved to a friend's home in Pretoria because he could not afford the rent where he had been living.
