South Africa

Alleged child sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman nabbed after skipping court

29 January 2023 - 16:42
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Alleged child sex ring kingpin Andre Gerhard Ackerman was arrested on Sunday after his failure to appear in court on Thursday. Investigating officers who visited his house on Friday found he had moved out and sold all his movable assets.
Alleged child sex ring kingpin Andre Gerhard Ackerman, who failed to appear in court on Thursday, was arrested on Sunday.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Saturday.

Ackerman, who is facing 740 charges ranging from rape, attempted murder, distribution of child porn, and human trafficking of minor children for sexual exploitation, failed to appear in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday citing ill health.

When investigating officers visited his home on Friday, they found he had sold all his belongings and disappeared.

State advocate Valencia Dube approached the court with an urgent application on Saturday to have Ackerman's bail revoked after his failure to comply with the court order to furnish the state with a doctor's note on Friday.

Ackerman was granted R6,000 bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court in 2021 on condition he report to the nearest police station on a daily basis, he not leave Gauteng without permission from the investigating officer or be in possession of a laptop or cellphone to access the internet.  

The director of public prosecutions in Johannesburg Andrew Chauke thanked the public for its vigilance that led to the apprehension of Ackerman.

“The role played by the South African media in his apprehension must be applauded as the images circulated by the media led to members of the public spotting Ackerman in Florida, west of Johannesburg .

“They immediately arrested him and called the local police who acted swiftly to effect the warrant of arrest,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

She said the trial against Ackerman is set to continue in court on Monday as previously scheduled before his disappearance.

