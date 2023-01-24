South Africa

Court hears how 'sex-ring kingpin' allegedly taught children to perform sexual acts on male clients

24 January 2023 - 16:33
Gerhard Ackerman is out on R6,000 bail. He returns to court on Wednesday.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

Gerhard Ackerman, the co-accused in the case against late advocate Paul Kennedy, allegedly taught children how to perform sexual acts on male clients. 

The Johannesburg high court heard this during the 52-year-old's trial on Tuesday. He faces 740 charges related to a child sex ring, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

A clinical psychologist from the SAPS investigative psychology unit, Col Kirsten Clark, is expected to return to the stand on Wednesday. Clark assessed the alleged victims to establish if they could testify on their ability to concede to sex.

According to the state prosecutor, Ackerman targeted boys on social media. He would “request pornographic images and/or videos from the children and sometimes pay for them”.

The images would be distributed to clients, including Kennedy.

Alleged child sex ring kingpin pleads not guilty to 700 charges

Andre Gerhard Ackerman, 52, has pleaded not guilty to 700 charges related to a paedophile ring.
News
1 day ago

According to the state, Ackerman would surf the internet for child pornography, download it and store it on his cellphone and computer, which were confiscated by the state. It depicted minor children engaged in sexual acts or sexual conduct, or involved in sexual violation or exploitation with other minor children or adults. The children were depicted posing naked or semi-naked and involved in acts of pornography.

Ackerman allegedly made travel arrangements and he or Kennedy would pay for the victims to travel to Johannesburg, where Ackerman would accommodate them.

The state alleges the men acted in furtherance of a prior criminal agreement to commit the offences.

The trial continues on Wednesday.

