EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman are back in court in East London on Monday.
The pair allegedly fired a rifle at the EFF's fifth-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Malema firearm trial continues at East London regional court
EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman are back in court in East London on Monday.
The pair allegedly fired a rifle at the EFF's fifth-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Malema firearm trial in East London delayed to January 2023
Malema’s trial date for ‘stadium firearm discharge’ allegation set for August
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos