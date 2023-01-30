South Africa

WATCH | Malema firearm trial continues at East London regional court

30 January 2023 - 11:12 By TimesLIVE

EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman are back in court in East London on Monday.

The pair allegedly fired a rifle at the EFF's fifth-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

