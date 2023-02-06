South Africa

Owner of Bloemfontein pub shot dead, three arrested

06 February 2023 - 07:34
The owner of By Hoek Lounge was murdered while closing his outlet on Sunday morning. File photo.
Image: 123RF

The owner of By Hoek Lounge in Bloemfontein, Tumelo Phiri, was murdered on Sunday morning while closing his establishment.

According police, a fight broke out at the lounge earlier and the 45-year-old businessman intervened, only to be threatened by the suspect that he was coming back for him.

“It is alleged Phiri was busy closing the outlet when the suspect approached him and shot him several times. One bystander was hit by a bullet .

“Police at Mangaung were called to the scene and a hunt for the suspect ensued. The 30-year-old male was traced and arrested in Mafora, Mangaung. Two other suspects aged 26 and 33 were arrested as accomplices to the murder,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane,

Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened at Mangaung police station.

TimesLIVE

