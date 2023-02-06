South Africa

Robbers ‘allow’ mother to breastfeed newborn before allegedly raping her in KZN home

06 February 2023 - 09:19
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The suspects allegedly waited for a young mother to finish breastfeeding her newborn baby before raping her.
Two armed robbers allegedly held a knife to an 18-year-old mother while she breastfed her newborn baby before raping her in her Pietermaritzburg home on Saturday.

Private security company Mi7 said the men were arrested on Sunday.

They were part of a gang that allegedly went on a crime spree in Copesville on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday they allegedly forced their way into a property using crowbars. They assaulted the residents and robbed them of electronic items before fleeing on foot.

“In the second case on Saturday, it is alleged the same suspects broke into another property by forcing open the door and breaking through windows. In this instance, two suspects allegedly waited for the young mother to finish breastfeeding her newborn before forcing her into a bathroom where she was raped.

“When the woman’s uncle tried to intervene, he was struck on the head with a crowbar and stabbed,” said Mi7 national group director Colin David.

He said the gang seemed to target households predominantly made up of women and children.

“Mountain Rise police officers tasked with the case worked tirelessly to ascertain information about the suspects’ whereabouts. Information was received regarding the suspects' whereabouts and a joint task team was formed, including members of the K9 unit and Mi7 reaction officers.

“On Saturday , the team swooped on the Swapo area, navigating difficult terrain to find the suspects. Three of the four suspects were identified and arrested. One tried to flee, but was tackled by a police dog,” said David.

He said the men led the team to another nearby property where they allegedly sold the stolen items.

“Two suspects who purchased the goods were also arrested. The matter remains under  investigation by police.”

