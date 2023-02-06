South Africa

100 new homes to be completed in Blompark in Western Cape

06 February 2023 - 09:15
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Western Cape infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers said the project will provide 539 housing opportunities. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Residents of Blompark in Gansbaai, Western Cape, will soon open the doors to their new homes after it was announced 100 new houses will be completed by the end of next month.

The R71m housing project has delivered 150 houses since September 2021.

Western Cape infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers said the project will provide 539 housing opportunities.

“We’ve seen 100 families move into their new homes within a year since the sod turn. Through collaborations between the two spheres of government, we are delivering housing opportunities and emancipating the community with meaningful job and economic opportunities,” Simmers said.

He said the project had already created multiple job opportunities, including the appointment of 12 small, medium and micro enterprises.

CapeTalk reported in May that more than 500,000 applicants in the Western Cape were on the waiting list for houses.

In January, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis told the Western Cape legislature standing committee on human settlements that 12 of the city’s housing projects were threatened by extortionists, unlawful occupation and “forceful community disruptions”.

He warned that about 4,500 state-subsidised housing beneficiaries were affected.

“Together we can clamp down on this by ensuring criminal charges are laid each time, that evidence is carefully gathered and those responsible are brought to book.”

TimesLIVE

