South Africa

Work stress could be making you dream of taking test at school: survey

06 February 2023 - 13:19
If you dream of taking tests at school, you could be battling with stress at work. Stock image.
If you dream of taking tests at school, you could be battling with stress at work. Stock image.
Image: 123rf

Work stress could be causing you to have recurring dreams about taking a test in school.

A global survey on recurring dreams, which included 506 participants, conducted by dream interpretation website ThePleasantDream, found that over 70% agreed to have recurring dreams mostly about taking a school test or exam.

Experts pointed out that the “dream of taking a test in school” is related to unresolved issues, fear of being judged or making mistakes, and reflection of inner doubts and anxieties.

Psychiatrist Dr Nereida Gonzalez-Berrios said recurring dreams of examinations or tests and “that too you are failing in them symbolises self-criticism and self-doubt leading to real-life failures.

“You have not been able to move smoothly through a difficult time of your life. Besides, you may feel unprepared to take up life’s challenges, which means a lack of confidence and worry about what’s coming next in life.”

The dark side of load-shedding: 'It's affected my mental health'

'When the lights go off I just lie down and sleep, wasting away - and that’s not how life is supposed to be.'
News
3 days ago

Some experts believe that while this dream is common among students who are worried about their academic performance or are getting ready for exams, it could also be linked to work stress.

“People believe that recurring dreams have a metaphorical meaning. Taking a test may convey the fear of being judged or making mistakes,” said Po-Chang Hsu, another medical expert.

Sleep expert Nicole Eichelberger said although the cause of recurring dreams is not fully understood, “they can be related to stress, anxiety, unresolved emotional issues, or psychological conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

For starters, be honest about education's dire state

Ramaphosa's Sona platitudes don't even remotely match what's really happening, writes Jonathan Jansen.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

‘When you realise you’re in a hole that’s more than six feet deep, it’s a dark place’

By the end of the year South Africans will be spending 75% of their income on paying off debt. It’s a terrifying downwards spiral that many fear they ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Save money? In your dreams

South Africans are not counting sheep to fall asleep. They are counting Rands and cents in their sleep.
News
1 week ago

Four-day work week — yes please!

There is a lot to be gained by adopting this global trend in South Africa, says Stellenbosch Business School director Prof Mark Smith.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Maths crisis due to ‘poor teaching, apartheid’ News
  2. Estate agent fined R25,000 for refusing to rent property to man because he is ... South Africa
  3. Camps Bay tourist outsmarts load-shedding thieves with tiny tags News
  4. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics
  5. TUT student found stabbed to death — boyfriend taken in South Africa

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...