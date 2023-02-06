Work stress could be making you dream of taking test at school: survey

Work stress could be causing you to have recurring dreams about taking a test in school.
A global survey on recurring dreams, which included 506 participants, conducted by dream interpretation website ThePleasantDream, found that over 70% agreed to have recurring dreams mostly about taking a school test or exam.
Experts pointed out that the “dream of taking a test in school” is related to unresolved issues, fear of being judged or making mistakes, and reflection of inner doubts and anxieties.
Psychiatrist Dr Nereida Gonzalez-Berrios said recurring dreams of examinations or tests and “that too you are failing in them symbolises self-criticism and self-doubt leading to real-life failures.
“You have not been able to move smoothly through a difficult time of your life. Besides, you may feel unprepared to take up life’s challenges, which means a lack of confidence and worry about what’s coming next in life.”
Some experts believe that while this dream is common among students who are worried about their academic performance or are getting ready for exams, it could also be linked to work stress.
“People believe that recurring dreams have a metaphorical meaning. Taking a test may convey the fear of being judged or making mistakes,” said Po-Chang Hsu, another medical expert.
Sleep expert Nicole Eichelberger said although the cause of recurring dreams is not fully understood, “they can be related to stress, anxiety, unresolved emotional issues, or psychological conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder.”
