‘When you realise you’re in a hole that’s more than six feet deep, it’s a dark place’
By the end of the year South Africans will be spending 75% of their income on paying off debt. It’s a terrifying downwards spiral that many fear they will never be able to escape
29 January 2023 - 00:00
In a dimly lit backroom in Soweto, Nikita, 32, had a choice to make: groceries or medical aid. Having downscaled, she’d now run out of money, hope and explanations to give to her then eight-year-old daughter about their precarious financial situation. Nikita was drowning in debt...
