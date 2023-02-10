After the call he logged into his online banking to check the numbers, and the rest is history.
'I felt I would one day win a big jackpot': Joburg businessman claims R60m Powerball Plus winnings
Image: Ithuba
A Johannesburg businessman has become South Africa's latest multimillionaire, bagging R60,630,173 in Tuesday's PowerBall Plus draw.
“I believe I deserved to win as I’ve been playing since I was 18 years old and felt I would one day win a big jackpot amount,” said the man.
According to Ithuba, the winner received a call from FNB while he was at his business premises and was advised he had won more than R250,000 and needed to go to the Ithuba office to process his winnings.
“When I received the call, I thought it was one of the telemarketers. The person I spoke to informed me that I had won. They gave me a reference number and told me what documents I needed to take to Ithuba. I was in disbelief but remained calm and didn’t panic,” he said.
