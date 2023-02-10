South Africa

'I felt I would one day win a big jackpot': Joburg businessman claims R60m Powerball Plus winnings

A Johannesburg businessman has become the latest PowerBall PLUS multi-millionaire after winning R60,630,173.30 in the Tuesday, February 7 2023 draw.
A Johannesburg businessman has become the latest PowerBall PLUS multi-millionaire after winning R60,630,173.30 in the Tuesday, February 7 2023 draw.
A Johannesburg businessman has become South Africa's latest multimillionaire, bagging R60,630,173 in Tuesday's PowerBall Plus draw.

“I believe I deserved to win as I’ve been playing since I was 18 years old and felt I would one day win a big jackpot amount,” said the man.

According to Ithuba, the winner received a call from FNB while he was at his business premises and was advised he had won more than R250,000 and needed to go to the Ithuba office to process his winnings.

“When I received the call, I thought it was one of the telemarketers. The person I spoke to informed me that I had won. They gave me a reference number and told me what documents I needed to take to Ithuba. I was in disbelief but remained calm and didn’t panic,” he said.

After the call he logged into his online banking to check the numbers, and the rest is history.

The businessman said he will be investing a portion of the money and plough some of it into his business.

He also plans to honour his father whom he said taught him everything about business and has contributed significantly towards his growth as a person.

“I am a workaholic and my family hardly sees me as I am always the first to leave the house and the last to return. My wife and children know my life revolves around my work.”

The winner started his business in 2016 and employs 25 people.

Before that, he said he worked for various companies as a workshop manager, acquiring business skills.

When he does take a moment to rest, he enjoys watching rugby and soccer at home with his friends.

“We congratulate the latest multimillionaire for winning the biggest PowerBall Plus jackpot for the year. We are excited that our players can redefine their future with these winnings,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

