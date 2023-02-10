South Africa

POLL | Are you willing to give a minister of electricity a chance to prove themself?

10 February 2023 - 13:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to appoint a minister of electricity in the presidency have met with mixed reactions, with many saying it would be a waste of taxpayers' money and would not yield results.

Ramaphosa, delivering his state of the nation address on Thursday, said he will appoint a minister in the presidency to deal specifically with the electricity crisis. The decision effectively moves the embattled Eskom to his office.

“The minister will focus full-time and work with the Eskom board and management on ending load-shedding and ensuring the energy action plan is implemented without delay.”

Eskom's energy crisis has put a huge dent in Ramaphosa’s leadership, with concerns from many about whether he can end load-shedding.

The crisis has put a sharp focus on Eskom, which has a debt of almost R400bn.

Ramaphosa also declared a national state of disaster to respond to the electricity crisis with immediate effect.

He said the state of disaster will enable government to provide practical measures it needs to take to support businesses in the food production, storage and retail supply chain, including the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply.

“Where technically possible, it will enable us to exempt critical infrastructure such as hospitals and water treatment plants from load-shedding.

“And it will enable us to accelerate energy projects and limit regulatory requirements while maintaining rigorous environmental protections, procurement principles and technical standards,” he said.

The auditor-general will be brought in to ensure “continuous monitoring" of expenditure to guard against abuse of funds needed to attend to the crisis, said the president.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EXPLAINER | What is causing South Africa's power crisis?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is under increasing pressure to help resolve South Africa's power crisis, as state-owned utility Eskom implements the ...
News
7 hours ago

Ramaphosa to appoint minister of electricity in his office

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced he will soon appoint a minister in the presidency who will deal specifically with the country's electricity ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Optimistic Ramaphosa sees hope in a time of despair

At the top of Ramaphosa’s announcements was the looming appointment of the minister of electricity who will be placed in the presidency
Politics
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Why not investigate SA Tourism's CFO Johan van der Walt, asks Lindiwe Sisulu South Africa
  2. Leopard spotted on grounds of prestigious KZN private school South Africa
  3. Two men fall to their death as balcony collapses in KZN South Africa
  4. Top court dismisses tourism minister's appeal on use of 'race-based' criteria ... South Africa
  5. Hawks nab Durban construction company financial boss for R7.5m fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

‘South Africans are grateful we exist’ Malema on their latest ejection from Sona
Energy, crime and water: Five key takeaways from Sona 2023 speech