South Africa

'I feel deep pain' — Nelli Tembe's father on AKA's death

11 February 2023 - 12:31
AKA and Anele Tembe.
Image: AKA/ Instagram

Moses Tembe, father of Anele “Nelli” Tembe, the late girlfriend of slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, said on Saturday the family was pained and shocked by his brutal murder.

The prominent businessman said in a statement: “It is with deepest shock that we’ve learnt of the passing of Kiernan.”

Tembe said as a parent he felt “deep pain” for Forbes’ parents Tony and Lynn, his daughter Kairo and the extended family.

“Kiernan was an extraordinary talented musician. His music contributed meaningfully to South Africa’s rich musical tapestry. We extend our condolences to his extended family — his fans.”

Tembe appealed to the public “to show compassion and give the family space, time and respect on all platforms”.

Nelli died in April 2021 after falling to her death apparently from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. The circumstances around her death were under investigation.

At the time Tembe told TshisaLIVE  the family had “decided not to speculate about police inquiry findings”.

“We have our eyes focused on establishing the Anele Tembe Foundation, which we hope would benefit thousands of young women and parents.”

Tembe said he stood by his statement read out at his daughter's funeral in Durban in which he rubbished speculation she was suicidal.

“As Anele’s father, I categorically state Anele was neither suicidal nor did she commit suicide. We must as a matter of priority deal with the scourge that bedevils our youth, alcohol which is overused and drugs. Fellow South Africans we better wake up and smell the coffee. We have a serious problem with substance abuse.

“I cannot allow an unfortunate narrative to go unchallenged, a narrative that irks me to no end that is ‘Anele was chronically suicidal’. All I can say is, until Anele turned 21, not a single member of her family, my family would have associated her with suicide,” he said at the time.

TimesLIVE

