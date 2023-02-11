Two arrested in Cape Town for possession of unlicensed firearm, ammunition

Two people have been arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Steenberg, Cape Town.
“At 3.30am on Friday, police responded to a complaint in Strauss Avenue, where they noticed a vehicle on the pavement with two suspicious-looking occupants inside,” said SAPS spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.
“They approached the vehicle and asked the suspects to step out of the vehicle. The members found a 7.62mm pistol with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition under the driver’s seat. Both were arrested and detained at Steenberg SAPS for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”
The pair, aged 32 and 23, will appear in the Wynberg magistrate’s court soon.
