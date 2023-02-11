South Africa

Two arrested in Cape Town for possession of unlicensed firearm, ammunition

11 February 2023 - 15:43 By TIMESLIVE
Police have arrested two people in Steenberg for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Stock photo.
Police have arrested two people in Steenberg for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Two people have been arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Steenberg, Cape Town.

“At 3.30am on Friday, police responded to a complaint in Strauss Avenue, where they noticed a vehicle on the pavement with two suspicious-looking occupants inside,” said SAPS spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.

“They approached the vehicle and asked the suspects to step out of the vehicle. The members found a 7.62mm pistol with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition under the driver’s seat. Both were arrested and detained at Steenberg SAPS for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

The pair, aged 32 and 23, will appear in the Wynberg magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cape Town's new highway patrol unit nabs more than 400 people in four months

Cape Town's new tech-led highway patrol unit has already made more than 400 arrests in four months, the city said on Saturday.
News
4 hours ago

Sixth suspect arrested after foiled cash-in-transit heist in Mthatha

A sixth suspect has been arrested in connection with a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.
News
7 hours ago

Police seize vehicles, jet ski, rifles and ammo from suspected Durban hijacker

Police have arrested a suspected hijacker at a Westville, Durban, home and seized four allegedly stolen vehicles, a jet ski, rifles and a police cap.
News
2 days ago

Police pounce on cash-in-transit robbers, ATM bombers in Soshanguve

Police on Tuesday said they had pounced on three men in Pretoria who are believed to be involved in cash-in-transit robberies and ATM bombings in ...
News
4 days ago

Criminals fear nothing: Experts warn mass killings could continue if illegal gun trade is not addressed

More lives could be lost in mass shootings if the police service’s capacity and efforts to eliminate the illegal gun trade are not strengthened, ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I feel deep pain' — Nelli Tembe's father on AKA's death South Africa
  2. Why not investigate SA Tourism's CFO Johan van der Walt, asks Lindiwe Sisulu South Africa
  3. Hawks nab Durban construction company financial boss for R7.5m fraud South Africa
  4. Two men fall to their death as balcony collapses in KZN South Africa
  5. 'I felt I would one day win a big jackpot': Joburg businessman claims R60m ... South Africa

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...
AKA interview from 2019: 'People have roasted me my whole life'