Police have arrested a suspected hijacker at a Westville, Durban, home and seized four allegedly stolen vehicles, a jet ski, rifles and a police cap.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the 28-year-old suspect was nabbed by members of the tactical response team in connection with a spate of hijackings in Durban and surrounding areas.
He said the team executed a search warrant and found a white Hyundai i20 reportedly stolen in Durban central, a grey Ford Ranger stolen in Brighton Beach in September 2021 and two Toyota Fortuners — one white and the other gold — allegedly stolen in Westville and Alexander Road in April and May 2022.
“The suspect was also found in possession of a jet ski with the manufacturer's plates filed off,” said Netshiunda.
Police found three rifles, two handguns and ammunition. The firearms would be taken for ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of crime.
The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.
Police seize vehicles, jet ski, rifles and ammo from suspected Durban hijacker
Image: Supplied
