South Africa

Hawks swoop on kidnapping suspects who 'demanded cattle and goats from victim'

21 January 2023 - 17:04
The suspects allegedly demanded R20,000, five cattle and two goats from their victim.
Image: 123RF

The Hawks have arrested three people who allegedly demanded cattle and goats from a victim.

Capt Yolisa Mgolodela, spokesperson for the directorate, said a joint operation between the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit, crime intelligence, stock theft unit and police netted the trio in Mbizana, Eastern Cape, on Thursday.

“It is alleged that on January 18 at about 9pm approximately 10 suspects armed with firearms and bush knives burst into the homestead of a 72-year-old victim,” said Mgolodela.

Suspect bust for ‘kidnapping Road Accident Fund beneficiary’

The Hawks have swooped on a suspect accused of kidnapping a Road Accident Fund claimant in the Eastern Cape.
News
2 months ago

“The victim was reportedly manhandled and kidnapped by the group. They allegedly demanded R20,000, five cattle and two goats from him. He was accused of stealing goats by this group of suspects called Masifunisane, a vigilante group reported to be involved in stock theft between Mbizana and Harding.”

Mgolodela added: “The matter was reported to the Hawks on January 19 and a multidisciplinary intensive investigation led to the arrest of one suspect on the same day and an additional two on January 20.”

She said more arrests were imminent.

TimesLIVE

