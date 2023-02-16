IN PICS | Day one of the Dusi done and dusted with no surprises up front

“I haven’t seen the guys run that fast down the hill, it definitely was a surprise just to try to stay in contention and deal with the loss a bit — but it was fast and the legs could definitely feel it,” said Birkett.
With a lead of just over a minute (01:53:59) over Sandile Mtolo (01:55:03), Birkett said he was looking forward to the second day of the three-day race and paddle marathon on Friday.
“It’s my favourite day tomorrow. We will have a lot of water coming into uMngeni (river) from the recent rains so it's going to be a full river. I always say Dusi is a three-day event so just try limit your mistakes and keep it consistent. I’m looking forward to getting into the river tomorrow with that surge of water coming in from uMngeni,” he said.
Despite a runner-up finish, Mtolo said his race went according to plan.
The status quo was maintained on the first day of the 2023 Dusi Canoe Marathon as Andy Birkett and Christie MacKenzie lived up to their favourites tags.
In a shorter route this year — starting from Bishopstowe Country Club instead of the traditional Camps Drift Canal owing to calls by environmental groups to avoid the Msunduzi River through Pietermaritzburg — Birkett, who has won the past nine Dusi titles, took a first day lead, ahead of the Mtolo brothers Msawenkosi and Sandile. The change in the starting point meant this year’s event began with a foot race, rather than paddling.
“My plan was to finish on the podium on day one. I can’t be too excited for coming second on the first day (but) there’s still two more days to go. We don’t know what it’s going to be like on the second and third days,” he said.
Meanwhile, title holder Christie MacKenzie (02:12:57) stormed to a seemingly unassailable 10-minute lead over runner-up Brigitte Hartley (02:26:47) in the women’s edition.
MacKenzie said her coach advised her to focus on herself rather then thinking about other people as she usual tended to do. She felt she executed that plan to perfection.
“That change in attitude made me more calm in the river. Starting with a run today helped because it felt like just another build-up race rather than a Dusi,” she said.
“I thought I’d struggle a lot more because I hadn’t trained in running as hard but I shot everything very well and I’m looking forward to the water tomorrow. I don’t know how it will look like on the other side.”
The race for second place was a lot tighter in the women’s race.
Hartley (02:26:47) eventually edged ahead of Jordan Peek (02:27:12) by the slightest of margins.
The first-day race ended at KwaXimba where day two starts.
Day two ends at Inanda Dam.
TimesLIVE
