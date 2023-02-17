CRIME STATS | Contact crimes increase by 11.6%

Contact crimes such as murder increased by 11.6% and sexual offences by 9.6%, according to third-quarter crime statistics.
Of the 7,555 people murdered, 3,144 were killed with a firearm, while 2,498 died as a result of weapons such as knives, sharp and blunt instruments, bricks and, in many cases, bare hands, said police minister Bheki Cele.
He and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, with top police management, released the October to December 2022 statistics on Friday.
“It is alarming that 5,935 rape incidents took place at the residence of the perpetrator/victim, including residences known by victims/perpetrators. These are family, friends and neighbours,” Cele said.
According to the figures, 12,419 people were raped, an increase of 9.8% from the second quarter and 1,104 from the previous quarter.
KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of rapes at 2,340, while the Northern Cape reported the lowest.
KwaZulu-Natal also recorded the highest number of murders — 1,821.
Cele said the figures did not paint a positive picture.
They did, however, show police are pushing back on criminality through visible policing and disruptive operations, he said.
“The third-quarter crime figures show that while there are increases in contact crimes such as murder, assault and robberies, there is a significant improvement in crimes detected as a result of police action.”
The police minister said crimes such as cash-in-transit heists and bank robberies decreased.
“These decreases are attributed to increased police visibility through patrols, stop-and-search operations, vehicle checkpoints and roadblocks.
Cele said while gun violence is problematic, having analysed current and previous statistics, it is evident firearms are only part of a bigger problem.
“It is clear a broader conversation must be had about what is at the heart of violent crime in the country. At the core of the matter is human behaviour. We have to be honest as South Africans about the causes of violence and address them.”
He said high unemployment and poverty, mushrooming informal settlements with little to no services and other socioeconomic ills breed criminality, coupled with a high number of undocumented foreigners who are hard to trace after a crime is committed.
“The violence stalking communities is translated to an increased number of assaults, which escalate to attempted murders and, in some cases, murder. The reality is assaults are feeders of domestic violence and other violent crimes,” said Cele.
The police minister added that 52,711 people were arrested in connection with murders, sexual offences, assaults, carjackings and other serious crimes during the festive season.
CRIME STATS | Contact crimes increase by 11.6%
Image: 123RF/nichcha1911
