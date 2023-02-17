Pieterse said in the video, the 17-year-old is seen picking up a “tame, trusting cat as he shows the camera his empty packet of chips saying, ‘This is what happens when you eat all my chips up. Chips is up, he’s also gonna go up.’
Cape Town teenager bust for abusing a cat that 'ate his chips'
A 17-year-old Cape Town boy has been arrested for abusing a cat he accused of eating his chips.
The incident was caught on camera.
The boy and his 18-year-old accomplice, who recorded the video, were apprehended by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors and City of Cape Town law enforcement.
In a statement on Friday, SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said the suspects were arrested in Hanover Park after the footage of the abuse, which went viral on social media, was sent to his office.
“With limited information, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA launched a manhunt to trace the suspect and ensure justice is served,” said Pieterse.
“The SPCA decided to go public with the video to call on the public to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of the culprit. The SPCA received several leads that enabled the team, with the assistance of the city’s law enforcement, to arrest the suspect and his accomplice.”
Pieterse said in the video, the 17-year-old is seen picking up a “tame, trusting cat as he shows the camera his empty packet of chips saying, ‘This is what happens when you eat all my chips up. Chips is up, he’s also gonna go up.’
“Shockingly, the young man suddenly hurls the small, helpless creature like a rugby ball into the air, sending the innocent cat flying over a nearby rooftop,” he said.
In the video, the abuser and the person recording the video are heard laughing, with the abuser concluding, “Nou is hy ook op [now he is also up]”.
Pieterse said the video was shared with the SPCA “with a plea to bring justice for the cat”.
He said the suspects were charged with contravention of the Animals Protection Act.
“I am pleased with the persistence of our team in finding the culprits. We are grateful to the public for their assistance. We are also grateful for the swift support from the City of Cape Town. We will do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served,” he said.
Pieterse said the suspects are set to appear in the Wynberg magistrate's court on charges of animal cruelty.
“The SPCA is in consultation with the Western Cape [director of] public prosecutions to ensure appropriate action is taken, seeing as one suspect is a minor,” he said.
“The cat, a young male, survived and was taken into the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, where he is receiving a full medical examination.
“The owners of the cat, named 'Kittie', were only made aware of the incident when the video was being circulated on social media. Kittie will remain in our care until the case is concluded,” said Pieterse.
Councillor JP Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security, said: “Having to watch the video was horrifying, making it hard to believe such a cruel act could be induced on a helpless, innocent animal.”
He said it was a growing concern how the continuous exposure to violence within society desensitises the youth, “whereby in turn, it drives them to inflict pain and suffering onto others.
“In this same manner, organised gangs introduce the cruel sport of dogfighting to our youth to create a feeling of superiority among those who are able to cause the most injury and harm.”
