South Africa

CCTV footage and DNA results delay case of 'sex worker killer'

20 February 2023 - 12:09
Sifiso Mkhwanazi was arrested after six decomposed female bodies were found in a Johannesburg building. He was charged with one count of murder.
Sifiso Mkhwanazi was arrested after six decomposed female bodies were found in a Johannesburg building. He was charged with one count of murder.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The case against Sifiso Mkhwanazi, accused of the murder of an alleged sex worker in downtown Johannesburg, has been postponed for further investigations.

Mkhwanazi briefly appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday. The 20-year-old was arrested after the discovery of six women’s bodies in a panel-beating business in central Johannesburg in October 2022. He was charged with one murder  while investigators pursue inquiries into the deaths of the other five women.

The case was postponed to April 25 after the state asked the court for the delay due to outstanding DNA results and CCTV footage.

The court heard four of the six bodies have been positively identified and the DNA of the other two is outstanding.

State prosecutor Tshepo Mahange Ka Mzizi also told the court they hoped to comb through CCTV footage of the crime scene building from three months before the latest murder in an attempt to ascertain when and how the other women had entered the premises.

Mkhwanazi was remanded in custody.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Sex worker 'killer' case postponed again

The case against Sifiso Mkhwanazi, accused of the murder of a Johannesburg sex worker, has been postponed to next year.
News
2 months ago

Foundation supporting sex workers welcomes alleged murderer abandoning bail

The Cstahood Foundation, in solidarity with sex workers, believes Sifiso Mkhwanazi’s decision to abandon bail is very telling.
News
3 months ago

Alleged Joburg sex worker killer is quiet, soccer-loving mechanic, says family

Police confirm the accused was arrested on rape charges in June 2021, but the charges were withdrawn, and he was released in April 2022
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Sex worker 'killer' case postponed again South Africa
  2. Foundation supporting sex workers welcomes alleged murderer abandoning bail South Africa
  3. Sex worker murder accused opts to remain in custody, does not seek bail South Africa
  4. Outstanding DNA results further delay case of sex worker killer suspect South Africa

Most read

  1. Inside KZN's hitmen-for-hire industry News
  2. Ramaphosa's bodyguards at war Politics
  3. Bodyguard ‘had no chance’ to help AKA News
  4. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  5. Joburg residents plunged into darkness after City Power contractors ‘stole ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...
'My heart was shattered into countless pieces' - Lynn Forbes' emotional tribute ...