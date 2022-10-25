South Africa

Outstanding DNA results further delay case of sex worker killer suspect

25 October 2022 - 15:02
Sifiso Mkhwanazi has been charged with one count of murder after six decomposed female bodies were found in a Johannesburg building.
Sifiso Mkhwanazi has been charged with one count of murder after six decomposed female bodies were found in a Johannesburg building.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Outstanding DNA results and further investigations delayed the case of Sifiso Mkhwanazi, the suspect accused of killing a Johannesburg sex worker.

The state on Monday asked the Johannesburg magistrate’s court for a postponement.

Mkhwanazi, 20, is charged with premeditated murder after the gruesome discovery of six decomposed bodies at a building in downtown Johannesburg on October 9.

State prosecutor Tshepo Mhange Ka Mzizi told the court they were following up on DNA results and further identifying the bodies and the modus operandi used in the commission of the crime.

For the first time the media was allowed to publish the name of the suspect as the identity parade has been concluded.

Mkhwanazi, who was booked in at the Johannesburg Central police station holding cells for the identity parade, will be moved back to Johannesburg Correctional Centre, known as Sun City.

During proceedings it emerged that the father of the accused was allegedly putting his son under pressure to confess to the murder.

Mkhwanazi’s defence attorney Khanyiswa Mkhabe asked the court to bar his father from visiting him until further notice.

She said the accused was taken to police cells only for an identity parade and not for interrogation.

“The accused is not happy his father visited him and asked him to confess,” she said.

Magistrate Betty Khumalo said an accused has the right to decline visitors. However, she said this was a matter to be handled by the correctional services department and his lawyer could take it up with them.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said there were lots of outstanding investigations, including the DNA results, which will help the state to identify the bodies.

“DNA samples from the deceased were collected so we are able to identify the deceased using the DNA collected from family members who have reported missing persons. We are yet to receive those results.”

She said the modus operandi used in the commission of the crime will be part of the evidence presented in court during the trial stage.

Mjonondwane said some information will be revealed during the bail application stage. She confirmed that none of the bodies have been identified by their families.

“The people who participated in the ID parade are witnesses for the state and their identities can only be revealed during the trial stage,” she said.

She said the NPA will oppose bail.

“We believe the few days we have to prepare for the bail application are sufficient for us to come prepared to oppose his release on bail,” she said.

Mkhwanazi is charged with one count of premeditated murder but more charges could be added at a later stage. He is expected to appear again in court on October 31 for a bail application.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Sex worker killer suspect wants father barred from visiting him behind bars

The father of Sifiso Mkhwanazi, 20, arrested after the discovery in Johannesburg of six bodies believed to be of sex workers, is allegedly putting ...
News
4 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Tuesday is the justice system’s chance to prove commitment to those who live here. Will it?

It’s been almost two weeks since a man was arrested for ‘murdering’ a sex worker, yet post mortems and DNA tests are still outstanding
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

'I can't sleep on the streets or lose my children': sex workers live in fear after gruesome murders

Sex workers operating in downtown Johannesburg on the corners of Anderson and End Streets have spoken candidly about the hardships they face there.
News
1 week ago

Three sex workers reported missing since July, two murdered in Joburg

The Sex Workers Education & Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat), which advocates for law reform of the sex work industry in South Africa, says it is aware of ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Missing Stellenbosch couple’s car ‘found wrecked’, bodies recovered South Africa
  2. Principal who ignored warnings about adding extra grades is fired for defiance News
  3. DA rejects Mpho Phalatse’s plan to win back Joburg Politics
  4. Ramaphosa corrupt and a traitor, says Jacob Zuma Politics
  5. End of the line for Prasa’s legal head News

Latest Videos

Students wear anti-cheating hats in the Philippines during exam
IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report