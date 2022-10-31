Sex worker murder accused opts to remain in custody, does not seek bail

Johannesburg’s Sifiso Mkhwanazi, who was arrested after the discovery of six women’s bodies in a downtown panel-beating business, declined to apply for bail on Monday.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
Johannesburg’s Sifiso Mkhwanazi, who was arrested after the discovery of six women’s bodies in a downtown panel-beating business, declined to apply for bail on Monday.
He is on trial for the murder of one of the women.
The Johannesburg regional court heard Mkhwanazi, 20, did not want to proceed with a bail application.
Talking after the proceedings, defence lawyer Khanyiswa Mkhabe declined to divulge any reasons.
Mkhwanazi was arrested after a stench led to the discovery of the bodies of the women, believed to be sex workers, at his father’s business in Village Main on October 9.
The matter was postponed to December 7 for further investigations. He was remanded in custody.
