Due to breakdowns of eight generation units on Sunday, Eskom announced stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented continuously until further notice.
“Since Sunday afternoon a generating unit each at Arnot, Hendrina, Lethabo and Majuba, as well as two units at Camden power station, have suffered breakdowns and have been taken offline for repairs.
“Two generating units at the Lethabo power station were shut down due to coal constraints as the New Vaal Mine supplying the station has been unable to deliver the expected amount of coal during the past week because of the heavy rains,” said Eskom.
The three running units are operating at minimum capacity and are at risk of shutdown should coal supply constraints not be resolved. Given the high number of breakdowns, there is a possibility of further changes in the stages of load-shedding at short notice, said the power utility.
An update will be published as soon as significant changes occur.
“Breakdowns amount to 21,243MW of generating capacity and 3,566MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.”
TimesLIVE
Stage 6 load-shedding to continue amid breakdowns, heavy rains
Image: Alaister Russell
