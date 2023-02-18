Eskom has announced that stage 4 load-shedding will “remain in force until further notice” after one of its generators was restored on Saturday.
The power utility said unit 2 of Koeberg nuclear power station had been repaired. According to Eskom, the unit’s turbine “tripped while replacing a failed electronic turbine protection module” on Friday night.
“The reactor responded to the turbine trip by reducing power and it remained critical, as designed, with no nuclear safety consequences,” it said.
Koeberg nuclear power station unit restored, stage 4 load-shedding remains
Image: Alaister Russell
“This enabled the unit to be returned to service quickly and the unit was resynchronised to the grid just before 7am this morning. Over the course of the day, the unit will increase power back up to full load.
“The unit had been online for an uninterrupted 145 days when this occurred. Stage 4 load-shedding will remain in force until further notice.”
TimesLIVE
