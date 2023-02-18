South Africa

Eskom moves load-shedding up two notches to stage 6 on Saturday night

18 February 2023 - 17:13 By TIMESLIVE
Haul them out, people, because stage 6 is back.
Haul them out, people, because stage 6 is back.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

To create space to replenish emergency generation reserves, Eskom will implement stage 6 load-shedding from 8pm on Saturday until 5am on Sunday, the power utility said.

“Thereafter, stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until further notice, with the possibility that stage 6 might again be implemented on Sunday night,” it said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Koeberg nuclear power station unit restored, stage 4 load-shedding remains

Eskom has announced that stage 4 load-shedding will "remain in force until further notice” after one of its generators was restored on Saturday.
News
8 hours ago

Gauteng government meets energy sector to find solution to power crisis

The Gauteng government has started bringing in all players in the energy space to find a quick solution to the province’s energy needs.
News
2 days ago

Legal challenge against state of disaster will not stall action plan — energy chief

The national energy crisis committee said on Friday plans to challenge the declaration of a national state of disaster will not stop implementation ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage South Africa
  2. Public service unions refuse to take part in 2023/24 wage negotiations South Africa
  3. WATCH | Second CCTV angle reveals AKA killer's path South Africa
  4. AKA was 'fun and free-spirited', says barber who gave him his last haircut South Africa
  5. New twist as Moti director goes after former legal adviser Van Niekerk News

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
Singers and actors arrive for AKA's memorial in Sandton