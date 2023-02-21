Shoprite opens bursary applications for 2023 and 2024 academic year — here’s how to apply

The Shoprite Group is calling on high-achieving students to apply for its comprehensive bursaries for the 2023 and 2024 academic years.
The supermarket chain said the bursaries are to support students studying or intending to study in any field, including criminology, accounting, information technology, e-commerce and retail business management.
“All bursary recipients are offered employment with the group on completion of their studies,” said Lungile Koti, senior early careers specialist.
In the past financial year the retailer spent more than R16m on its bursary programme which funded 206 students.
“As the largest private sector employer in South Africa, the group is one of the top graduate employers. In 2022, for the second consecutive year, the retailer was awarded the Gradstar Students’ Choice Award for Retail Employer of Choice, an award voted for by students,” said Shoprite.
How can I apply?
Applications must be done online. You will be required to register an account on the Shoprite Careers portal by April 30.
Once you have created an account you must submit clear copies of compulsory supporting documentation:
- ID document (certified copy); and
- latest tertiary academic record.
If items are missing your application will be disregarded, the group said.
What are the bursary requirements?
Applicants have to meet the minimum entry criteria before applying;
- be a South African citizen with a valid ID;
- 27 years old or younger;
- have completed matric and obtained a minimum average of 60%;
- be studying in one of the aforementioned fields and have obtained a minimum average of 65% in the previous academic year.
What does the bursary cover?
The bursary coverage varies depending on the course of study and institution.
Rand value of the bursary will vary according to the course of study and institution, but will cover tuition fees and on-campus accommodation.
How do I pay back the bursary?
With a work-back agreement on graduation, bursary holders are guaranteed employment.
They will benefit from practical experience and strong career growth prospects at the group, one of the continent’s most technologically advanced retail organisations.
Bursary holders also have access to Shoprite’s employee wellness programme, which includes access to medical advice, counselling services, financial coaching and legal advice.
TimesLIVE
Shoprite opens bursary applications for 2023 and 2024 academic year — here’s how to apply
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo
TimesLIVE
