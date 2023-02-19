Lifestyle

‘Ant-Man’ is first big film of 2023 with $120m debut

21 February 2023 - 06:49 By Christopher Palmeri
The third instalment of the 'Ant-Man' series, 'Quantumania' delivered the highest opening of the three.
The third instalment of the 'Ant-Man' series, 'Quantumania' delivered the highest opening of the three.
Image: Bloomberg

Walt Disney's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania generated a $105.5m (R1.9bn) in ticket sales in the US in the initial three days of its opening weekend, becoming the first blockbuster movie release of the year.

The superhero film from the company’s Marvel unit exceeded forecasts, which Disney had put at $95m (R1.7bn) at the start of the weekend. BoxofficePro had estimated the first three days at $103m (R1.86bn). The film took in an estimated $120m (R2.17bn) in US and Canadian theatres over the long Presidents Day holiday weekend, Disney said in a statement on Monday.

The third instalment of the Ant-Man series, Quantumania delivered the highest opening of the three. The previous pictures took in $57.2m (R1bn) in 2015 and $75.8m (R1.4bn) in 2018 in their respective domestic debuts.

The latest film, which ushers in a fifth phase for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, features returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas. Reviews from critics were mostly poor, according to Rotten Tomatoes, with many finding the dialogue and plot lacking excitement. Audiences rated it higher.

Rudd plays the title character, donning a supersuit that gives him the ability to shrink or grow, and confers added strength.

Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which debuted in December, dominated the box office early in 2023. Hollywood studios largely stayed on the sidelines in January and the first half of February. March will bring new instalments of the Shazam!, Creed and Scream franchises.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

MORE:

Criminal, misogynistic world of 'involuntary celibates' explored by Berlinale film 'Manodrome'

South African director John Trengove explores radical ideology and extreme ideas of masculinity against a softer domestic space
World
1 day ago

IN PICS | Cupid's arrow, Hart and plenty of lovin' style

There are a few things associated with Valentine’s Day: Cupid shooting arrows, hearts entwined and the colour red.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Jonathan Majors proves he is fit for latest Marvel movie costume

We speak to the star about the work that went into sliding into Kang's shoes.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

SPOTLIGHT | New Ant-Man; Tom Hanks comedy Otto released; Showmax offers list of new titles

Third Marvel instalment explores dangers of the Quantum Realm, Hanks' grumpy old man will win your heart, while 'Superworm' will entertain the kids ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Unathi Nkayi says she is happy on her rollercoaster ride Lifestyle
  2. Zimbabwean agriculture student strikes a chord in SA with songs in Afrikaans Lifestyle
  3. How to dim the lights on load-shedding Lifestyle
  4. Lindiwe Sisulu, Nambitha, Supra: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Take Hart and lighten the gloom Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...
'My heart was shattered into countless pieces' - Lynn Forbes' emotional tribute ...