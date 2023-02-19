‘Ant-Man’ is first big film of 2023 with $120m debut

Walt Disney's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania generated a $105.5m (R1.9bn) in ticket sales in the US in the initial three days of its opening weekend, becoming the first blockbuster movie release of the year.
The superhero film from the company’s Marvel unit exceeded forecasts, which Disney had put at $95m (R1.7bn) at the start of the weekend. BoxofficePro had estimated the first three days at $103m (R1.86bn). The film took in an estimated $120m (R2.17bn) in US and Canadian theatres over the long Presidents Day holiday weekend, Disney said in a statement on Monday.
The third instalment of the Ant-Man series, Quantumania delivered the highest opening of the three. The previous pictures took in $57.2m (R1bn) in 2015 and $75.8m (R1.4bn) in 2018 in their respective domestic debuts.
The latest film, which ushers in a fifth phase for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, features returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas. Reviews from critics were mostly poor, according to Rotten Tomatoes, with many finding the dialogue and plot lacking excitement. Audiences rated it higher.
Rudd plays the title character, donning a supersuit that gives him the ability to shrink or grow, and confers added strength.
Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which debuted in December, dominated the box office early in 2023. Hollywood studios largely stayed on the sidelines in January and the first half of February. March will bring new instalments of the Shazam!, Creed and Scream franchises.
