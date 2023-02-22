Futuristic look for transformation of Durban’s waterfront and marina

Plans are in motion to transform Durban's waterfront and marina in a bid to boost tourism and economic growth within the next few months.
The eThekwini municipality said it was working on the overhaul with Transnet and the provincial economic, development, tourism and environmental affairs department.
“An overhaul of the port and marina is expected over the next few months.
The city said while still in the inception phase, the development is expected to include “four- and five-star hotels, a museum, an exhibition centre, science centre, retail mall, apartments and an African cultural centre”.
It did not provide an estimated cost for the project, which it says will showcase “the unique African continent with its culture and heritage being celebrated through art, music and architecture”.
The developments have been integrated within Transnet National Port Authority’s port of Durban approved master plan.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“The objectives of the marina development are to promote world-class tourism, develop Durban and the port as a water sport and recreation mecca, provide viable and sustainable commercial development opportunities with maximum public access, and provide positive linkages and interactions between the yacht basin and the inner-city.
“It is an opportunity to turn the economy of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa around while also transforming industries, prioritising African people, and ensuring the economic spin-offs are felt at home first.”
Durban has the third-largest port in Africa and the largest port in terms of container handling and volume of vessels in the continent.
The city believes its proximity to sub-Saharan African markets — 300-million people within the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) — presents KZN, and Durban in particular, “as the gateway into the Sadc region while also improving freight movement efficiency between Durban and its port hinterland, Gauteng, and the Sadc region”.
