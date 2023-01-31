South Africa

Transnet to increase tugboat capacity at Durban port after breakdowns

31 January 2023 - 11:43
Transnet is increasing tug boat capacity at the Durban harbour. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Only three of Durban’s five tugboats are functioning, as Transnet attempts to address the situation to ensure minimal disruption.

The vessels are essential for berthing large ships by towing or pushing them towards the harbour.

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said there have been a number of breakdowns to its tugboats in the past week and it has plans to mitigate this.

“The port is working to ensure minimal impact on operations and to bring tug availability back to normality. As at January 27, tug availability averaged three tugs instead of the normal five.

“Indlazi has been deployed from the Port of Ngqura to increase marine craft availability, with the tug expected to reach the port by Tuesday January 31. This will increase the number of available tugs to four.

“One is currently in dry dock for a hull certification. Once completed — expected to be on February 1 — this will increase the number of tugs available and enable the port to adequately service vessels berthing.”

TNPA said its other tugs, Palmiet, Pholela and Umsunduzi, whose propulsion units are being overhauled, are expected to be back in operation by the end of April.

“The Port of Durban is also ... acquiring two second-hand tugs, with a maximum age of five years, which are expected to be delivered by August.”

