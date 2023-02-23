Five accused in Nulane R24.9m fraud trial to apply for discharge
Heads of arguments for the discharge application will be filed by Monday; accused say the state has no prospect of securing convictions
23 February 2023 - 20:22
Five of the accused in the Nulane R24.9m fraud and money laundering trial told the Free State high court on Thursday that they will be applying to be discharged...
