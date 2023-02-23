News

Child sex trial hears how Ackerman and Kennedy were caught

This is how Ackerman was baited into handing himself over to the cops, according to an investigating officer

23 February 2023 - 19:47

Gerhard Ackerman, facing 740 charges related to a child sex ring, was reportedly tricked into handing himself over to police.  ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Father testifies how alleged child-sex kingpin lured his son South Africa
  2. Alleged child sex-ring kingpin to remain in custody for rest of his trial South Africa
  3. I couldn't afford my rent, that's why I moved: Ackerman denies skipping trial South Africa

Most read

  1. Zunaid Moti legal adviser 'in witness protection, co-operating with Hawks' News
  2. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  3. Businesswoman gunned down at Bedfordview crèche ‘facilitated’ kidnappings for ... News
  4. ‘Acts of God’ leave navy survey ship high and dry News
  5. Sinkholes hit Germiston suburb as officials scramble for money News

Latest Videos

Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction
Government takes up massive chunk of Eskom's debt