South Africa

Two arrested after cops find marked police van allegedly used in hijackings

28 February 2023 - 16:08
The recovered hijacked police van.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police have arrested two men after a marked police van allegedly used in truck hijackings was recovered in Midrand.

The incident happened on Monday at about 1pm after members of Ekurhuleni district crime intelligence, trio task team, Thembisa tracing team and a highway patrol unit got a tip-off about a suspicious marked police van in the Rabie Ridge area.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said police arrived to find a Mazda BT50 resembling that of a provincial head office vehicle driving out of a plot on Modderfontein Road.

“The driver managed to flee but was pursued and apprehended,” said Masondo.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was stolen in Bedfordview in December 2022. It is believed that the vehicle was being used to commit truck hijackings.”

While police were at the scene, a man arrived and asked police to release the suspect, offering them a R5,000 bribe.

“The 46-year-old was immediately placed under arrest for bribery. The suspects will appear in court soon.”

TimesLIVE

