“The police have put measures [in place] which we believe will be temporary measures before we come back with a formula that worked in 2018. We'll have a programme.
“But maybe what we didn't do properly in 2018 [is that now] the community invited more departments to be here — the MEC will be briefing the premier, talking to the premier to say there are several other departments that have been invited by the community who will help us as the police when we come in [to] stabilise the situation.”
In 2018, Cele told residents after protests erupted a “special anti-corruption unit is being set up by the national commissioner” to help deal with gangsterism.
On Wednesday he said police met the community who raised their issues and police had developed a “mini programme” to start on Thursday.
Cele added they might return to the area soon to “really begin to elucidate and say more about the programme we've just crafted”.
“We would love to say this community deserves better than what is happening and that peace that was achieved after 2018, we'll have to find ways of sustaining it,” he said.
Mazibuko said teams would be deployed after a request made at a meeting last year.
“Various teams are going to be deployed and, as per that request, that intervention has been done, but it will further be beefed up with more personnel. [Next week] we will announce which other teams are coming to assist the community,” she said.
Police are 'working on a broader plan' to tackle violence in Westbury: Cele
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Police minister Bheki Cele says police have a “mini programme” in place and are working on a broader plan to deal with gun violence in Westbury.
Cele was speaking during a visit to Sophiatown police station where he was briefed about a spate of shootings allegedly involving members of feuding gangs.
The minister and SAPS management, led by acting national commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili, visited the station to "establish the effectiveness of the operational response to the violence" in the area. Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko was also present.
Why should I be worried, asks Bheki Cele ahead of cabinet reshuffle
