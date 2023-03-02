South Africa

Uncle sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his niece

02 March 2023 - 20:55
56-year-old Limpopo man sentenced to life imprisonment for rapping his 12-year-old niece. Stock photo.
56-year-old Limpopo man sentenced to life imprisonment for rapping his 12-year-old niece. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A 56-year-old man from Limpopo was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 12-year-old niece.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, raped the girl in December 2019 in Dennilton, Limpopo, at the house of the victim's grandmother.

According to NPA spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the man dragged the victim into her aunt’s bedroom where he undressed her and closed her mouth with his hand while raping her. 

“After the ordeal, he gave the victim R4 and told her not to tell anyone,” Malabi-Dzhangi said. 

The accused pleaded not guilty but in aggravation of the sentence, the state advocate, Chwayita Mkhwayimba, prayed for a life sentence and further argued that there were no substantial or compelling circumstances present to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence,” Malabi-Dzhangi said. 

She said the Groblersdal magistrate's court sentenced the man to life imprisonment, declaring him unfit to possess a firearm and unfit to work with children.

The court further said that the name of the accused should be recorded in the sexual offenders' book.  

The NPA has welcomed the sentence and applauded the good work of prosecutor Mkhwayimba and the investigating officer, Sgt Pebetse Maile.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Triple life sentences for KZN man who raped and killed seven-year-old niece

“If there was a death sentence I would have been happy to see my granddaughter’s killer being hanged,” says Fikile Hadebe, grandmother of ...
News
1 day ago

Taxi driver who 'raped teen and forced her to drink brake fluid' in court

A KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver who allegedly raped a girl, 17, fed her a pie and forced her to drink brake fluid before her death in rural Nompondo, ...
News
2 days ago

Roodepoort graveyard rapist sentenced to life in jail

Two widows were among four women attacked and raped by a serial rapist while cleaning their loved ones’ graves at the New Roodepoort Cemetery in ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Man who raped preteen girls and smeared sand on them gets life in jail South Africa
  2. 'Thanks for effing my life up,' victim tells alleged child sex ring operator ... South Africa
  3. Triple life sentences for KZN man who raped and killed seven-year-old niece South Africa

Most read

  1. Terry Pheto's house 'built with lottery money' to be auctioned South Africa
  2. US terror suspect allegedly abducted 'by special forces' at Mall of Africa, ... News
  3. Scientists deploy ‘insect army’ in war against water hyacinth weed at Harties South Africa
  4. WATCH | Where did AKA's killers go after his murder? We map the possible paths South Africa
  5. ‘Unlawful’: superyacht owners hit back as Blue Shadow leaves Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Where did AKA's killers go AFTER his murder? We map his final day & track the ...
Wits students lose edge over accomodation and fees