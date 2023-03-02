Uncle sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his niece

A 56-year-old man from Limpopo was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 12-year-old niece.
The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, raped the girl in December 2019 in Dennilton, Limpopo, at the house of the victim's grandmother.
According to NPA spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the man dragged the victim into her aunt’s bedroom where he undressed her and closed her mouth with his hand while raping her.
“After the ordeal, he gave the victim R4 and told her not to tell anyone,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.
“The accused pleaded not guilty but in aggravation of the sentence, the state advocate, Chwayita Mkhwayimba, prayed for a life sentence and further argued that there were no substantial or compelling circumstances present to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.
She said the Groblersdal magistrate's court sentenced the man to life imprisonment, declaring him unfit to possess a firearm and unfit to work with children.
The court further said that the name of the accused should be recorded in the sexual offenders' book.
The NPA has welcomed the sentence and applauded the good work of prosecutor Mkhwayimba and the investigating officer, Sgt Pebetse Maile.
TimesLIVE
