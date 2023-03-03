Students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand on Friday vowed to intensify protests, despite management suspending some of them.
The action started on Wednesday, escalating on Thursday when students clashed with security personnel, tore down advertising banners and destroyed a bus sign.
They are protesting about students with historical debt being unable to register and a lack of accommodation, disrupting classes and forcing Braamfontein business to close.
The students want financial exclusion to end, the cap on residence allowances from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to be scrapped and a lack of accommodation to be rectified.
Student Representative Council (SRC) member Karabo Natloga said university management was trying to silence students by suspending them.
“Our last resort has been the streets and we are going to remain here until the university and the government at large respond to the calls of the university SRC," Natloga said.
IN PICS | Tension mounts on third day of Wits student protest
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
