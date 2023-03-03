South Africa

IN PICS | Tension mounts on third day of Wits student protest

03 March 2023 - 15:54 By Alaister Russell
Protesting students attempt to force their way onto the University of the Witwatersrand campus in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Protesting students attempt to force their way onto the University of the Witwatersrand campus in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell

Students at Johannesburg's University of the Witwatersrand on Friday vowed to intensify protests, despite management suspending some of them.

The action started on Wednesday, escalating on Thursday when students clashed with security personnel, tore down advertising banners and destroyed a bus sign.

They are protesting about students with historical debt being unable to register and a lack of accommodation, disrupting classes and forcing Braamfontein business to close.

The students want financial exclusion to end, the cap on residence allowances from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to be scrapped and a lack of accommodation to be rectified.

Student Representative Council (SRC) member Karabo Natloga said university management was trying to silence students by suspending them.

“Our last resort has been the streets and we are going to remain here until the university and the government at large respond to the calls of the university SRC," Natloga said.

University of the Witwatersrand students rush to enter the Johannesburg institution's Great Hall on March 3 2023, the third day of protest action against the exclusion from registering of students with historical debt.
University of the Witwatersrand students rush to enter the Johannesburg institution's Great Hall on March 3 2023, the third day of protest action against the exclusion from registering of students with historical debt.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Protesting students run from one entrance to another outside the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Protesting students run from one entrance to another outside the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Protesting University of the Witwatersrand students make their way through the Braamfontein, in the Johannesburg CBD, on March 3 2023.
Protesting University of the Witwatersrand students make their way through the Braamfontein, in the Johannesburg CBD, on March 3 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Security personnel stand guard as protesting students are blocked outside the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Security personnel stand guard as protesting students are blocked outside the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Protesting students make their way to the main campus of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Protesting students make their way to the main campus of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on March 3 2023.
Image: Alaister Russell
Security officers make their way in as protesting students rush to enter the University of the Witwatersrand's Great Hall on March 3 2023 in Johannesburg.
Security officers make their way in as protesting students rush to enter the University of the Witwatersrand's Great Hall on March 3 2023 in Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell
Residents watch as protesting students make their way through Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on March 3 2023 during the third day of protest action.
Residents watch as protesting students make their way through Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on March 3 2023 during the third day of protest action.
Image: Alaister Russell

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Wits protesters dump rubbish in Joburg CBD, businesses forced to close for third day

Students are demanding an end to financial exclusion, for the cap on residence allowances from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to be ...
News
3 hours ago

Wits SRC members say suspension of fellow students won’t halt protests

Students at the University of  Witwatersrand on Friday vowed to intensify their protests despite management suspending some of them.
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests

Wits University students scuffled with security personnel, tore down advertising banners and destroyed a bus sign during protests against financial ...
News
8 hours ago

Wits suspends ‘disruptors’ following student protests

Wits university says it has suspended "disruptors who transgressed the university’s rules" during ongoing protests at the institution.
News
10 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Students are struggling, but let’s not destabilise universities in our quest to help

As we prepare to welcome the month of March, classrooms and lecture halls across the country should be packed with students in pursuit of a higher ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Terry Pheto's house 'built with lottery money' to be auctioned South Africa
  2. WATCH | Where did AKA's killers go after his murder? We map the possible paths South Africa
  3. Scientists deploy ‘insect army’ in war against water hyacinth weed at Harties South Africa
  4. US terror suspect allegedly abducted 'by special forces' at Mall of Africa, ... News
  5. NSFAS slams Pretoria nightclub for 'inviting students to booze with their ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests