WATCH | Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests

03 March 2023 - 09:44 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

Wits University students scuffled with security personnel, tore down advertising banners and destroyed a bus sign during protests against financial exclusion and a lack of accommodation on Thursday.

Protesters also disrupted classes and forced businesses to close in Braamfontein. 

Protesting students were calling for an end to financial exclusion, for the cap on residence allowances from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to be scrapped and a lack of accommodation rectified.

Wits has suspended “disrupters who transgressed the university’s rules” during protests, it said on Thursday night. 

“This afternoon [Thursday] we issued multiple suspension orders to disrupters who transgressed the university’s rules. The legal office will work through the evidence submitted by the Wits community to ensure perpetrators who can be identified are charged.”  

