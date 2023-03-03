Wits University students scuffled with security personnel, tore down advertising banners and destroyed a bus sign during protests against financial exclusion and a lack of accommodation on Thursday.
Protesters also disrupted classes and forced businesses to close in Braamfontein.
Protesting students were calling for an end to financial exclusion, for the cap on residence allowances from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to be scrapped and a lack of accommodation rectified.
Wits has suspended “disrupters who transgressed the university’s rules” during protests, it said on Thursday night.
“This afternoon [Thursday] we issued multiple suspension orders to disrupters who transgressed the university’s rules. The legal office will work through the evidence submitted by the Wits community to ensure perpetrators who can be identified are charged.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests
Wits University students scuffled with security personnel, tore down advertising banners and destroyed a bus sign during protests against financial exclusion and a lack of accommodation on Thursday.
Protesters also disrupted classes and forced businesses to close in Braamfontein.
Protesting students were calling for an end to financial exclusion, for the cap on residence allowances from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to be scrapped and a lack of accommodation rectified.
Wits has suspended “disrupters who transgressed the university’s rules” during protests, it said on Thursday night.
“This afternoon [Thursday] we issued multiple suspension orders to disrupters who transgressed the university’s rules. The legal office will work through the evidence submitted by the Wits community to ensure perpetrators who can be identified are charged.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Wits suspends ‘disruptors’ following student protests
'I have to camp in my friend's room' — Wits student on accommodation crisis
WATCH | Wits protesters trash CBD, intimidate shopkeepers into closing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos