In February Nxumalo laid formal complaints against former mayor Mpho Phalatse Ramogale and others relating to an investigation that resulted in her suspension.
TimesLIVE has reached out to Ramogale for comment and she had not responded at the time of publishing. The story will be updated with her comment when received.
Senior Joburg forensics services official facing possible suspension
Image: VELI NHLAPO
A director in Johannesburg’s group forensics and investigation services (GFIS) could be placed on precautionary suspension over several allegations against her, which include instituting investigations to purge senior officials.
Lizzy Ramogale, director of strategic management support, was served with a letter of intent on Tuesday to suspend her by acting group head of the GFIS Sinaye Nxumalo.
It is alleged DA members weaponised the GFIS unit and used it to purge employees who did not align with them through investigations.
At the centre of the suspension is Ramogale’s role in the alleged purge of senior staff members like city manager, Floyd Brink and Nxumalo.
Two more members whom TimesLIVE understands were in the DA camp are expected to be suspended. They cannot be named as they have not been served with letters yet.
In a statement this week, the city said some of the allegations have resulted in financial prejudice while the city has been devising strategies to reduce unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
Ramogale is expected to make written submissions by Friday. The city will consider her defence by March 10.
'I feel vindicated': Floyd Brink on probe into ousted Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse
TimesLIVE has reached out to Ramogale for comment and she had not responded at the time of publishing. The story will be updated with her comment when received.
