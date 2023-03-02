The City of Johannesburg has placed senior officials from its group forensic investigation services (GFIS) department on precautionary suspension pending an investigation.
The city said in a statement that allegations of misconduct have been levelled against the officials, including preventing the council exercising oversight of laws and regulations.
“Some of the allegations have resulted in financial prejudice while the city has been devising strategies to reduce unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.”
The officials were suspended to allow due process without hindrance.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
City of Johannesburg suspends senior forensic investigation officials
Image: ALON SKUY
The City of Johannesburg has placed senior officials from its group forensic investigation services (GFIS) department on precautionary suspension pending an investigation.
The city said in a statement that allegations of misconduct have been levelled against the officials, including preventing the council exercising oversight of laws and regulations.
“Some of the allegations have resulted in financial prejudice while the city has been devising strategies to reduce unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.”
The officials were suspended to allow due process without hindrance.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Joburg MMC Loyiso Masuku slams DA for ‘false claims’ over city manager appointment
‘Brink didn’t even qualify’ DA slams Makhubele on City of Joburg purge row
Political roundabout hammers Joburg service delivery as AG highlights R3.5bn irregular expenditure
Joburg’s persistent financial woes catch up with its vehicle fleet
Johannesburg’s Mlandu resigns after report against Shadrack Sibiya concealed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos