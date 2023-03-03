Six pupils among 16 who lost their lives in crash involving two taxis and heavy motor vehicle in Groblersdal

The death toll in an accident involving two minibus taxis transporting pupils to school and a heavy vehicle on the R579 road in Motetema, Limpopo, has risen to 16.
The Limpopo department of transport and community safety confirmed the drivers of the two taxis and six pupils were among those who had died.
Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the horrific accident happened on the R579 road in Motetema near Groblersdal at about 7am on Friday.
Chuene said the accident is suspected to have happened when a minibus taxi collided head-on with a truck and another minibus taxi after overtaking unsafely.
She said law enforcement officers at the scene cited reckless driving as a possible cause of the crash.
“One of the minibus taxis involved was transporting learners to school. Drivers of the two taxis and six learners are among the 16 who have died. Four passengers with serious injuries were transported to a nearby health facility for medical attention,” she said.
Chuene said three people were killed in a separate accident on the R71 near Ga -Makanye in the Mankweng area in Polokwane on Friday morning.
“This happened when a truck ignored a stop and collided with a Datsun light motor vehicle, killing all three occupants of the Datsun.”
Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Florence Radzilani expressed condolences to the bereaved families, She also expressed serious concern about the number of road fatalities in the province.
“These accidents are an indication that something is very wrong when it comes to driver behaviour, as these crashes are caused by reckless driving in most instances. We continue to plead with motorists to obey the rules of the road at all times, and ensure that their vehicles are in a roadworthy condition before they embark on their trips”, said Radzilani.
Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba met the families of the 16 deceased, healthcare professionals and EMS personnel who responded to the tragic accident at Groblesdal hospital.
Ramathuba also met some of the 10 patients who survived.
TimesLIVE
Six pupils among 16 who lost their lives in crash involving two taxis and heavy motor vehicle in Groblersdal
Image: Supplied/Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety
