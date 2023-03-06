Many people, including a pregnant motorist, were injured when a truck ploughed into at least 15 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga on Monday morning.
Emer-G-Med spokesman Kyle van Reenen said on arrival on scene emergency teams were met with mayhem as reports indicated a fully laden truck ploughed into several light motor vehicles.
"Multiple people were left with injuries ranging from minor to moderate with one pregnant female motorist being left with serious injuries."
"She was treated and stabilized on scene before being airlifted with the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to a specialist facility for the definitive care that she required."
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick there were no fatalities.
"Medics on scene have confirmed that after searching all vehicles there appear to be no deaths in this accident."
No fatalities in chaotic M41 crash
Image: supplied
Many people, including a pregnant motorist, were injured when a truck ploughed into at least 15 vehicles on the M41 in Umhlanga on Monday morning.
Emer-G-Med spokesman Kyle van Reenen said on arrival on scene emergency teams were met with mayhem as reports indicated a fully laden truck ploughed into several light motor vehicles.
"Multiple people were left with injuries ranging from minor to moderate with one pregnant female motorist being left with serious injuries."
"She was treated and stabilized on scene before being airlifted with the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to a specialist facility for the definitive care that she required."
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick there were no fatalities.
"Medics on scene have confirmed that after searching all vehicles there appear to be no deaths in this accident."
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said traffic was severely affected while emergency services are working on scene.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash
15 killed in crash involving two taxis and heavy motor vehicle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos