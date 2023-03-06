South Africa

Reports of damage to property and delayed ambulances as health workers strike

06 March 2023 - 16:09
National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union members embarked on a public service strike on Monday.
National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union members embarked on a public service strike on Monday.
Image: Mark Andrews

The public service strike by workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has been marred by reports of violence.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said property was destroyed and a vehicle set alight on Monday at one of the hospitals on the West Rand.

Services were affected by the strike action at some facilities across the province, he said. In other instances, ambulances were unable to attend to emergencies because of blocked entrances

“The department apologises for the inconvenience the situation is causing to patients, including to family members who might be trying to reach them. We advise the public to use alternative facilities near them which are not affected,” said Modiba.

Nehawu has embarked on an indefinite strike to demand a 10% salary increment. This is despite the ruling of the labour court interdicting the public service strike action, which was to start on March 6.

The court ruling follows an urgent application by the department of public service and administration (DPSA) heard in the Johannesburg labour court on Saturday, after being postponed from March 3.

Nehawu declares interruptions to courts, home affairs and medical facilities as strike action forges ahead

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union has announced services at some government offices have come to a halt after its members went ...
News
3 hours ago

The union has filed an application for leave to appeal the interdict.

Modiba said some of the facilities affected were:

  • Helen Joseph Hospital;
  • Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital;
  • Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital;
  • Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital;
  • Thembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital;
  • Goba Clinic;
  • Magagula Clinic;
  • Kopanong Hospital;
  • Sebokeng Regional Hospital;
  • Heidelberg District Hospital;
  • Johan Heyns Community Health Centre;
  • Levai Mbatha Community Health Centre;
  • Sebokeng Zone 17 Clinic;
  • Leratong Regional Hospital;
  • Carletonville District Hospital; and
  • West Rand District Hospital.

“Further action will be taken against those responsible for damaging property or endangering the lives of health workers and patients. The department continues to monitor the environment. Law enforcement agencies are on site attending to the situation,” he said.

Modiba said despite the strike and limited staff, patients already in facilities continued to receive care.

The national department of health has condemned the violence and intimidation directed at health workers, patients and infrastructure. The department's spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said they were working closely with the provincial health authorities and law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation to ensure necessary urgent interventions.

“The department respects the right to strike by members of the trade unions as enshrined in the constitution of the country. However, such right should not violate the constitutional rights of others to life and access to healthcare,” said Mohale.

“The participation of employees rendering essential services or maintenance services in the strike during working hours will constitute misconduct, and the principle of ‘no work, no pay’ will be strictly and timeously applied without fear or favour.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Hospitals disrupted by public sector workers’ national strike

Operations in a number of hospitals around the country have been disrupted due to the strike by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ ...
News
4 hours ago

Nehawu public service strike to commence on Monday

The National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union public service strike was set to go ahead as planned on Monday.
News
20 hours ago

SRC vows to make Wits ungovernable until student demands are met

The University of the Witwatersrand's student representative council vowed on Saturday to render the university ungovernable until it becomes ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Businessman walks away with suspended sentence after defrauding Eskom of R2.6m South Africa
  2. Bankrupt Prasa’s chair lives in company-owned luxury home News
  3. Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe killed in car crash South Africa
  4. The syndicates that stop at nothing to rob KZN’s cash cow News
  5. R2bn on 'support': Cabinet costs soar as ministers ignore spending limits News

Latest Videos

15 car pile-up on the M41 in Umhlanga after truck loses control
Chris Rock opens up about Oscars slap in Netflix special