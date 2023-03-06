South Africa

Nehawu declares interruptions to courts, home affairs and medical facilities as strike action forges ahead

06 March 2023 - 13:14
Striking Nehawu members are demanding pay increases.
Image: Supplied: Nehawu

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has announced services at some government offices have come to a halt after its members went on strike on Monday.

TimesLIVE has reported disruptions at some medical facilities, and Nehawu deputy secretary-general  December Mavuso said members who are in the department of higher education, the magistrate's courts, home affairs and the department of public service and administration (DPSA) have also downed tools.

“We have been receiving reports in all provinces about the impact the strike has had so far,” he told TimesLIVE. 

“In Pretoria there are many departments that are closed, including the DPSA and the justice department, the same as in other provinces. As we promised, the strike has started in earnest and will continue until our demands are met,” he said.

Public service workers are demanding a 10% increase. 

They forged ahead with the strike  despite the ruling of the labour court which  interdicted the action. 

Hospitals disrupted by public sector workers’ national strike

Operations in a number of hospitals around the country have been disrupted due to the strike by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ ...
News
1 hour ago

The court ruling followed an urgent application by the department of public service and administration heard in the Johannesburg labour court on Saturday after it was postponed from March 3. The union has filed an application for leave to appeal the interdict.

Mavuso said workers are resolute in their fight.

“Last week it was preparation for this week. Today is the first day. We are continuing tomorrow unless government agrees to come back to the table so we resolve the impasse. The strike is going to continue every day,” he said.

In a circular addressed to all heads of departments from the department of public service and administration seen by TimesLIVE, the DPSA has indicated it has approached the court to have the order of Saturday stand.

The department said the matter will be heard on Monday  and the outcome will determine whether strike action will be lawful.

The DPSA has also applied for leave to execute the labour court order and the application will be heard today.

“The principle of “no work, no pay' must be strictly applied by departments. The principle should apply for the absence of a full day as well as part of a working day. Departments that do not effect the deductions will be in violation of the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act, as amended, in respect of fruitless and irregular expenditure,” it said.

The department of justice has apologised to the public for service disruptions at its national office at the Momentum Building.

The department said services are expected to return to normal on Tuesday.

“All other justice services points are functioning as normal,” it said.

Here are tweets reflecting what is happening on the ground: 

TimesLIVE

