Operations in a number of hospitals throughout the country have been disrupted due to the strike by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) on Monday.
Nehawu embarked on an indefinite strike to demand a 10% salary increment.
National health department spokesperson Foster Mohale told TimesLIVE, several hospitals were affected by violent and disruptive action outside health facilities.
“While we respect their right to strike, we condemn any violence and intimidation directed at health workers, patients and infrastructure. The health department, working closely with provincial health authorities and law enforcement agencies, is monitoring the situation for urgent interventions in the best interest of the lives of our health officials and patients.”
Mohale said disrupted hospitals included Carletonville, Leratong and Thelle Mogoerane in Gauteng. In the Free State, Manapo Regional Hospital and Pelonomi Hospital have been affected.
In North West, Tshepong, Witrand and Moses Kotane hospitals were partially operating and Khayelitsha Hospital in the Western Cape suffered the same fate.
No injuries were reported due to the strike by Monday morning.
Hospitals disrupted by public sector workers’ national strike
Image: Mark Andrews
Operations in a number of hospitals throughout the country have been disrupted due to the strike by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) on Monday.
Nehawu embarked on an indefinite strike to demand a 10% salary increment.
National health department spokesperson Foster Mohale told TimesLIVE, several hospitals were affected by violent and disruptive action outside health facilities.
“While we respect their right to strike, we condemn any violence and intimidation directed at health workers, patients and infrastructure. The health department, working closely with provincial health authorities and law enforcement agencies, is monitoring the situation for urgent interventions in the best interest of the lives of our health officials and patients.”
Mohale said disrupted hospitals included Carletonville, Leratong and Thelle Mogoerane in Gauteng. In the Free State, Manapo Regional Hospital and Pelonomi Hospital have been affected.
In North West, Tshepong, Witrand and Moses Kotane hospitals were partially operating and Khayelitsha Hospital in the Western Cape suffered the same fate.
No injuries were reported due to the strike by Monday morning.
Nehawu public service strike to commence on Monday
Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi told TimesLIVE workers were demonstrating peacefully but force was allegedly used by private security to disperse striking workers.
“At Leratong Hospital they used violence to dispatch our members and as Nehawu we condemn that.
“Our members are demonstrating peacefully but we are seeing the brutality unleashed on our members. The department must condemn that because our members have been demonstrating peacefully since the beginning of the strike this morning.”
Nkolonzi alleged that their members were intimidated by private security at some hospitals.
“There was no violence at all from our side. We were demonstrating peacefully. It is private security provoking our members and using force.”
Nkolonzi said the union expected thousands of public sector workers to be “tools down” and demonstrate outside workplaces.
He said workers had no choice but to forge ahead with the strike after negotiations with government for a 10% salary increment hit a deadlock last year.
“The negotiations collapsed last year and we got a certificate of non-resolve enabling us to embark on a strike as we demand a 10% salary increment.”
The Johannesburg labour court handed down a judgment on Saturday interdicting the strike.
However, the union decided to go ahead, saying it was appealing the judgment.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Thulas Nxesi 'sleeping on duty': Cosatu public sector unions call for minister to recuse himself
KZN public servants take their wage grievances to government's door
SRC vows to make Wits ungovernable until student demands are met
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos